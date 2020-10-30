North American Management Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

North American Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,231. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

