North American Management Corp Has $3.44 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

North American Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Fortive stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,819,262 shares of company stock worth $624,410,172. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

