North American Management Corp Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North American Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 170,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. 215,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,439,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.