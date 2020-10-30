North American Management Corp Has $6.22 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

North American Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.34. 16,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $116.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

