North American Management Corp Has $817,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

North American Management Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,592 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,365. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

