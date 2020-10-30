North American Management Corp Increases Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,366 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 1.8% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. 45,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

