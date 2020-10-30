North American Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

North American Management Corp lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.59. 13,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $490.71. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.96 and a 200-day moving average of $390.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

