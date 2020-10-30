North American Management Corp Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North American Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.93 on Friday, reaching $269.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642,508. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

