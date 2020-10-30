North American Management Corp Purchases 7,225 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $60.87. 557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71.

