North American Management Corp Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

North American Management Corp reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 26.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $135.88. 83,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,999. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

