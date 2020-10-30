North American Management Corp Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North American Management Corp reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 517,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,019,002. The company has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

