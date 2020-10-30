North American Management Corp Sells 2,400 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North American Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.0% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $88,983,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,795 shares of company stock worth $4,946,452. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.24. 127,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.