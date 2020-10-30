North American Management Corp Sells 4,934 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North American Management Corp cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 4.0% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $103.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,565. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.