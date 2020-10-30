North American Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North American Management Corp reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.9% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after purchasing an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,842,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,534,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,574,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Danaher by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,932. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $240.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.