North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

