North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,827 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE XOM opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

