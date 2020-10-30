North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $551.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.67.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $549.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.45. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $575.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

