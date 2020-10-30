North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Purchases 3,539 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $55.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.