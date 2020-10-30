North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BlackRock stock opened at $600.99 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

