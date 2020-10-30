North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 2,282 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.58 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

