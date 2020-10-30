North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 3.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 86.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 39.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after buying an additional 466,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $268.96 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.