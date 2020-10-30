Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,651. The company has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.