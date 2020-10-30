NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $20.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.10. The stock had a trading volume of 316,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,052. The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

