NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. 140166 boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $22.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $498.93. The stock had a trading volume of 323,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $321.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

