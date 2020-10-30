Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. 43,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.41. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on OII. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

