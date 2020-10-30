OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. AXA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 60,070 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 388,078 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29,397.4% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.0% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

