OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys 165 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 3.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $183.82. 10,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,061. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

