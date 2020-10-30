OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of KO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. 278,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,343,637. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

