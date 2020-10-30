OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $2.41 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Target were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 141.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.