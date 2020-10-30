OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $5.98 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $56.52. 327,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,952,402. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.