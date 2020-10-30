OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.00 and a 200 day moving average of $190.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

