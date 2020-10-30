OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 2,008 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. 452,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,570,598. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

