OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 44 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,730,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.44. 13,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

