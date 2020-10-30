OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 474 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in 3M were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.86. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.