OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 525 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 1.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 77.7% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 869,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 60.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,692,000 after purchasing an additional 768,911 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after buying an additional 620,494 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

