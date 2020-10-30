OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 4.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,770. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.