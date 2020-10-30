One Day In July LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 612,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

