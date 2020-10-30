One Day In July LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Day In July LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.9% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $39.22. 262,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,357,271. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

