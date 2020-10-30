Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,227 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,844,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. 320,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,439,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

