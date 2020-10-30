Orchid Island Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,520 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,043% compared to the average volume of 133 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,628,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ORC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. The stock has a market cap of $339.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.37. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.54%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

