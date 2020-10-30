Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of OSK traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,256. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

