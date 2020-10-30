Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of PCRX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,957. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $137,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,845 shares of company stock worth $14,483,304. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. Northland Securities upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.