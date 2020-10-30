Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $371,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.68. 26,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares in the company, valued at $240,206,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,756 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,240. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.