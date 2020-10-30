Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 1,035,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,570,598. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

