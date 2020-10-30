Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 687.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 364,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 318,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 553.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 137,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,678,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,358. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96.

