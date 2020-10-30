Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after buying an additional 726,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after buying an additional 613,699 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after buying an additional 483,411 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,622. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

