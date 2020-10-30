Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.77. 232,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,922,960. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average of $119.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

