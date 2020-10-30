Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 4,326 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $43.77. 683,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,517,145. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

