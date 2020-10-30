Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,357,271. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32.

