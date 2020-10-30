Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,390,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

